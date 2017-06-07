It Was Fifty Years Ago Today! The Beatles: Sgt. Pepper & Beyond (2017)
“Oh, it’ll be fine, you watch!”
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was a revolutionary album, created at a time when the Beatles were international idols and the world was changing dramatically. Alan G. Parker directs the aptly titled It Was Fifty Years Ago Today! The Beatles: Sgt. Pepper & Beyond, a documentary which explores the making of this iconic album as well as how the Fab Four evolved from a band that was spending much of its time touring the world to becoming musical masterminds who developed revolutionary approaches to recording.
The story begins during the Beatles’ world tour in 1966 which was most notable for the issues surrounding its American leg following shock-jock radio revelations of John Lennon’s comments in a magazine interview which were perceived to be blasphemous and led to protests and the band’s albums and merchandise being burnt in the US bible belts. In many ways, it is argued, this marked the start of the band’s decision to cease touring and this led to their more studio based musical output. “The Beatles have always progressed, and to progress you need to change,” noted manager Brian Epstein in a contemporary interview. The result of this new approach was double ‘A’ side Strawberry Fields and Penny Lane, the germination of the the idea: “a whole album about Liverpool”, which, as is pointed out by a number of interviewees who contribute to the documentary, ironic in that these tracks do not, of course, appear on the final album. Instead these new ideas gave the band the chance to show them to be “the less constrained, the better”. Events during and after the recordings both inside the studio and out are documented which places the album in the context of the band and the era in which it was recorded. It notes the drug taking, with clips of Paul discussing his use of LSD on a TV interview, and also records the issues regarding their excursions with the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. The ups and downs of the band’s relationships are also discussed, not only the working partnerships between the members but also between their girlfriends, wives and children.
Of particular interest is the segment on how Sgt. Pepper’s famous cover came about, conceived to be a montage of the band’s heroes (yes, you can see John’s deliberately controversial choice of Hitler just obscured from view) but the practicalities of producing such a cover, including the need to locate images and obtain permission to use them, led to the assertion by those in the know, “Don’t think it’s the authentic Sgt. Pepper album (cover) ’cause it isn’t”. As to the actual music, “They did their own thing when doing Sgt. Pepper.” The notoriously lengthy time spent creating it is considered to be the start of a trend whereby groups would spend months in the studio, described here as “the most boring time you’ve ever had in your life”. Central to this was the use of recording technique thanks to the innovative work of their producer, George Martin, who utilised different classical and recording techniques to realise the band’s concepts. The film also documents the Beatles’ other activities, such as the creation and decline of Apple Corp, “a communist Marks and Spencer’s”. More tragic is the death of their manager Brian Epstein, whose life and death is discussed in detail, as was his influence in the creation of the Beatles from the early years on.
A fascinating and insightful documentary that covers much of the Beatles’ later career in the context of what became one of the most defining records of its era. This is achieved through the recollections of those interviewed and media footage of the time that offer memories to those who were there and discovery for those seeking to understand the group from later perspectives. The music by Andre Barreau and Evan Jolly is engaging and appropriate but, rather like the fact that the only dialogue from the band is archival, emphasises the importance of the album because of the sheer absence of Beatles music in proceedings. For those seeking additional input and evaluation this release offers a staggering host of extras to keep on with the story from all perspectives including archive interviews with Ringo and John as well as further contemporary reflections and debates set in a wider context.
Mandy (1952)
Reissue of family drama where parents try to understand and help their deaf daughter.read more
Who’s Gonna Love Me Now? (2016)
Who's Gonna Love Me Now? is a poignant film about an estranged family trying to reconcile their relationships, amidst religious and cultural concerns, engaging with each other across continents. It is also a film about how music can bring hope in times of personal...read more
The Naked Civil Servant (1975)
Quentin Crisp’s autobiography with an introduction by its subject in this classic TV film from Thames.read more
Graduation (Baccalaureat 2016)
Moral dilemmas emerge in Cristian Mungiu’s exploration of parental decisions.read more
14th Kathmandu International Mountain Film Festival (8th-12th December 2016)
Steven Yates reports on Kathmandu’s friendly film festival which aims to reach dizzy heights.read more
Get Out
Douglas Keesey, author of the Twenty First Century Horror Films Kamera Book, writes about Jordan Peele’s Get Out (2017).read more
The Goose Steps Out (1942)
Classic Will Hay wartime comedy released uncut and restored so help me Goebbels.read more
Melody (1971)
'All this girl stuff is a load of nonsense.' Kids, class and music combine in this lovingly made film which marks Sir Alan Parker's first feature script. Who'd have thought it from the future writer/director of Bugsy Malone (1976)? Or, indeed, that Melody's producer...read more
La La Land—Movie of Dreams
The two movies that squared off against each other for February's Oscar for Best Picture could not be more different. The first contender, Moonlight, is a moving, grimly realistic film directed by Barry Jenkins about a young man's struggles to come to terms with his...read more
Twenty First Century Horror Films
The new millennium of cinematic horrors is analysed in depth in this essential scary reading.read more
Running a Creative Company in the Digital Age
Lucy Baxter’s fascinating and accessible book on starting a business in the modern age.read more
The Proud Valley (1940)
Community, choir, and coal-mining combine in Ealing’s wartime drama.read more
Zombie Lake (Le lac des morts vivants, 1981)
Nazi zombies yearn for human blood by the lakeside in this Euro-horror from Jean Rollin.read more
Italian Cinema: Arthouse to Exploitation
Barry Forshaw reviews Italian cinema’s fascinating history and celebrates its glory.read more
Helga, She Wolf of Stilberg (Helga, la louve de Stilberg, 1978)
Political sleaze abounds in this notorious entry in the women in prison canon.read more
Female Vampire (1975)
Two new cult film labels open with Jess Franco’s poetic sleaze classic.read more
Endless Poetry (Poesía sin fin 2016)
Auteur Alejandro Jodorowsky launches the second part of his autobiography.read more
Through The Wall (Laavor et hakir 2016)
With her wedding day approaching Michal needs just one thing. A groom.read more
Eisenstein in Guanajuato (2015)
Film-making pioneer Sergei Eisenstein’s Mexican excursion is told in Peter Greenaway’s sumptuously shot unconventional biopic.read more
Heaven Knows What (2014)
Harsh romance in the lives of heroin addicts.read more